Music and dancing, eating and learning were all part of the Family Fun Day organized by Metis Nation-Saskatchewan Local 103 last Saturday. The event took place outside the Indian Head town hall on September 10.

President Tracy Rogers said the Fun Day was organized to bring awareness to the community about Metis culture. With COVID-related restrictions lifted, Local 103 is seeking to increase its community engagement efforts.

Tents and tables were set up around the gazebo, providing residents an opportunity to enjoy a burger or hotdog while listening to Rowan Tiesdale play the fiddle. Derek Racette taught interested observers how to dance traditional jigs and Tania Nault demonstrated beading techniques. Another tent had coloring pages for children, along with informational posters. There was also a bouncy castle and teens from the Change Makers group offered face painting.

In addition to sharing cultural experiences, the group hopes last Saturday’s event will encourage more residents to attend monthly meetings for Metis Local 103, which covers Indian Head, Sintaluta, and Wolseley. Meetings are held from September through June at the Metis Nation Saskatchewan regional office. Dates and times are posted on the organization’s Facebook page “MN-S Local 103 Sintaluta, Indian Head, Wolseley & Area.”