Granted, the building housing the Kipling Public Library was not built to serve that purpose.

But the decision to move the Kipling Public Library into that building (after the bank that had been there closed down) brought with it so many positive changes – that Kipling residents could truthfully say that they had a “new” library.

As Charla Smyth (Librarian) explains, “After the TD closed down, the building was purchased by the Town and plans were made to relocate the library here. I’m always sad to see a business or bank close in a small community like this. But I have to admit that we are very thankful to be in this building.

“The accessibility that we gained itself was worth the move. We also gained a lot more space. This building is centrally located, so it’s convenient for people to come here and spend time while waiting for somebody to do their shopping or go to a doctor’s appointment.

“Families that had someone taking swimming lessons also come here quite often while they wait. (Our air conditioning makes this a very nice place to be on a hot summer day!)

“This is such a nice, bright space! We really couldn’t have asked for a better location!!”

Smyth also notes that the move has brought an increase in library use, although she notes that the increase was difficult to see at first.

“We opened our doors here in October 2019 and from the start we were seeing steady growth. But then, of course, we were shut down in March of 2020. Whenever we were open during the pandemic restrictions, our numbers remained steady.

“Now, we’re seeing that steady rise in our numbers again, even during months when usage normally drops a bit. So that’s really encouraging!”

Pandemic restrictions also forced the library to cancel plans for its Grand Opening. So, Smyth says that the return of Trade Day to Kipling seemed like a great time to hold that long-awaited event.

“Our plan is to be giving out glitter tattoos beginning at 10:30 a.m. Mayor Pat Jackson will be doing our official Ribbon Cutting at 11:30 a.m. (and there will be cake!) Then our Hot Dog sale will start at 11:45 a.m.

“The library will also be open from noon to 3 p.m. We’ll have a draw prize for our regular patrons and special draw prizes for those who sign up for a new Library Card (one prize for a child and one for an adult).

“We’d love to have people visit us and see the resources that are available – free of charge – to anybody who has a Library Card. And we’d encourage people to sign up for their Library Card so they’re able to take advantage of those resources!

“We expect that there will be a lot of folks out on Saturday to enjoy Trade Day. So, we want to invite everyone to come and help us celebrate our Grand Opening inside this beautiful space!”