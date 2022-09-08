Home Kipling Clipper Kipling Clipper PDF Edition Kipling Clipper – September 9, 2022 Kipling Clipper – September 9, 2022 By Grasslands News Group - September 8, 2022 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Kipling Clipper – September 2, 2022 Kipling Clipper – August 26, 2022 Kipling Clipper – August 19, 2022 Provincial News Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP looking for missing 13-year-old RCMP - September 10, 2022 Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to help locate 13-year-old Shawne Strongquill. Shawne is described as being 4’11” and weighing approximately 90 lbs.... Full RCMP statement on arrest and death of Myles Sanderson September 8, 2022 Sanderson arrested, ending manhunt September 7, 2022 Names of the deceased stabbing victims released September 7, 2022 One of two suspects in manhunt found dead September 5, 2022 Special Sections Grasslands News Graduation – June 24, 2022 June 23, 2022