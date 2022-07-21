The Town Hall in Wolseley will have its roof repaired this summer.

Winnipeg architect J.H.G. Russell designed the building and it was constructed in 1906 for $20,000. Bricks from a local supplier as well as one in Manitoba were used. The building is sometimes referred to as the Opera House because the main floor features a large auditorium with a balcony and stage. Originally, the basement was used for the Town Office, council chambers, library and jail. The building also housed a fire brigade until more space was needed for an additional fire engine.

In 1989 the building was closed because of structural problems but extensive restoration work was completed a few years later. The hall is now designated as a Provincial and Municipal Heritage Property and used for various community and private events.

Following a contractor’s evaluation in the spring, town officials determined that although much of the cedar-shingled roof is in good condition there are particular areas that need repairs to prevent leaks in the building.

Approximately 20 feet of ridge cap is missing from the main roof and a section of shingles is also missing from the north edge. The steel roof on the south tower needs to be re-secured and sealed, and the tower pillars need to be repaired. Other sections of the roof need to be refastened and sealed as well.

The estimated cost for necessary repairs is $51,250 plus taxes. The town has obtained a grant through the Saskatchewan Heritage Foundation for 50 per cent of eligible costs or $25,000, whichever is lesser. The contractor has assured the town that roof repairs will be completed by the end of August.