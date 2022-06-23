New flagpoles fly Canadian, Saskatchewan, Treaty 4 and Métis flags

Four new flagpoles stand in front of the Indian Head town office, bearing the Canadian, Saskatchewan, Treaty 4, and Métis flags.

Municipal leaders, RCMP officers, members of Carry the Kettle First Nation, representatives from Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, and local residents gathered for a formal flag raising ceremony last Saturday to commemorate the step towards cooperation and reconciliation.

Mayor Steven Cole explained that town leaders had intended to install the flags on new poles at the town office shortly after local schools raised the Métis and Treaty 4 flags in 2019, but the plan was delayed by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. With the lifting of public health orders and the acquisition of necessary materials, plans could finally proceed and June’s designation as Indigenous History Month made it a fitting time for a flag-raising event.

The morning program began with a pipe ceremony inside a teepee that had been erected on the lawn for the special occasion. Organizers felt this was appropriate since the treaty represented on one of the flags had also been signed after a pipe ceremony.

Following this traditional ceremony, a large group met inside Memorial Hall to hear guest speakers share historical information and explain the significance of the day’s activities.

Girls from the Changemakers group spoke about the European settlers’ relationships with First Nation and Métis people. They described land settlement, treaty signing, and recent efforts to properly acknowledge Indigenous people and their culture.

Calvin Racette, a Métis elder and educator, talked about Métis history and the development of the flag’s design. Historically, there were many different Métis flags representing particular families. The current design with a white infinity symbol on a blue background was adopted a few decades ago. Racette explained that it represents the joining of the European and Métis cultures, as well as the continuation of the Métis people.

“It now flies prominently above many communities and in many places of this province. I welcome Indian Head to join the ranks of those communities that will be displaying it in a very proud way,” he said. “I grew up in this town. It wasn’t always this way, this town was not always this nice, it was not always this open, but it’s improving and today will help make this town a better place for all of us.”

Other guest speakers included Marg Friesen, the Eastern Region 3 Director for Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, and Tim Haywahe from Carry the Kettle First Nation.

Later these individuals joined municipal officials and police officers outside to raise the Canadian, Saskatchewan, Treaty 4, and Métis flags while a drum group played the flag song and victory song.

“We hope that this is a new beginning and we can move forward with new partnerships,” stated Meagan McEwen, Indian Head’s Community Development Officer.