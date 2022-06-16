The beautifully landscaped park next to the courthouse in Wolseley features a new monument honoring Constable Shelby Patton. The young RCMP officer served with the Indian Head detachment for six years and his untimely death while on duty in Wolseley shook both communities. The newly created memorial is situated along the path from the swinging bridge to Richmond Street and was unveiled on the one-year anniversary of his tragic passing.

A plaque on a pedestal is inscribed with his name and photo, followed by the lines: “On June 12, 2021 Constable Patton was tragically killed while responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in our community. We are forever grateful to Constable Patton for there is no greater devotion a person can give than to lay down their life in the line of duty.” Granite benches on either side of the monument bear the RCMP insignia.

During the short unveiling ceremony last Sunday afternoon, Cst. Patton’s family sat in front of the monument, surrounded by community members. Dignitaries in attendance included RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, Wolseley Mayor Gerald Hill, and MLA Stephen Bonk.

“I wish we weren’t here today; I cannot express the sorrow that I feel,” said Mayor Hill reflecting on the risk that officers take every day to protect communities. He encouraged people to visit the park and find solace in its peaceful atmosphere.

Members of the Indian Head RCMP Detachment, File Hills Police, and local first responders also participated in the program.

Sgt. Ryan Case from the Indian Head Detachment expressed appreciation for the Town of Wolseley’s fitting tribute and the opportunity to join the ceremony.

“Shelby was everything that an RCMP officer should be – hardworking, committed, dependable, caring, and a team player,” Sgt. Case stated. “If you were to build a police force from the ground up and you were to pick somebody to build that, Shelby was the first one that you would be picking. He excelled at his job and any task that was assigned to him.”

Following the ceremony, friends and family had an opportunity to remain at the park to reminisce and encourage one another while enjoying light refreshments.