A busy weekend of family-friendly activities will take place later this month when Indian Head Days returns on June 24 to 26. Collaboration between town staff and local organizations, along with sponsorship from the RM of Indian Head and SaskTel, make a variety of events possible at this year’s community celebration.

Organizers are promoting the theme “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” in recognition of the famous 1950’s Indian Head Rocket’s team that will be inducted to the Saskatchewan Baseball Hall of Fame in August. Individuals or groups can design a float for the parade or decorate their homes and businesses to reflect this theme. Indian Head Museum has also planned several events to highlight the baseball team, including the grand opening of a new exhibit.

Depending on team availability, events may start on Friday evening (June 24) with baseball games at Jimmy Robison Field.

On Saturday morning (June 25), the fire department will host a pancake breakfast. Starting at 10:30 a.m., a parade will make its way through town. The minor hockey group will serve a BBQ lunch outside Memorial Hall and in the afternoon families can enjoy free swimming or other activities at Dixon Park.

Throughout the day, there will be a slo-pitch tournament at Jimmy Robison Field. Organizers are also working to arrange a Farmers Market outside Memorial Hall and vendors are welcome to register through the Town Office.

The new exhibit at the Museum, featuring the Indian Head Rockets, will be unveiled at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Afterwards Max Weder will give a special presentation at the Grand Theatre. Weder is a member of the Society for American Baseball Research and wrote “Indian Head and Canada’s Greatest Baseball Tournament 1947-55” in the recently published book, Our Game Too: Influential Figures and Milestones in Canadian Baseball.

The day’s festivities will end with a cabaret at Memorial Hall featuring the Bromantics.

“Fitting with our 1950s theme, they’re going to be doing an hour of swing and jive lessons before the dance so people can also register to do that,” said Meagan McEwen, Community Development Officer for Indian Head. “There are prizes for costumes, too, so we’re encouraging people to get dressed up.”

Indian Head Days will continue on Sunday (June 26) with Flatland Cruisers’ 14th annual Show and Shine on Grand Avenue. The car show will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but vehicle registration will start at 9 a.m. in Memorial Hall.

In keeping with the weekend’s sports theme, the documentary film Sleeping Tiger: The Asahi Baseball Story will be showing at the theatre on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

A detailed schedule of events for Indian Head Days has been posted to the town’s website and Facebook page, and any questions can be directed to the Town Office at 306-695-2742.