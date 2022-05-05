Each year, the Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament showcases the talents of young (9–10-year-old) hockey players from across North America. To date, close to 300 NHL players have been past participants in the tournament.

The annual event began in 1990 when Brick Warehouse Corporation Founder Bill Comrie (whose sons are professional hockey players) and some of his executives decided to create a unique summer tournament for players in this age group.

The tournament is held each year at West Edmonton Mall and features teams from across Canada and the US. This year, one of the young hockey players taking part in the Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament will be Carson Caouette from Kipling.

Although Carson (who is a Grade 5 student at Kipling School) does not limit himself to one sport – he admits a particular fondness for hockey.

“I play a few other sports – like baseball and football. And I would like to try lacrosse. Hockey is my favorite sport to play though.”

Carson’s mother, Ashley Caouette, agrees, saying that Carson has been passionate about hockey since he began playing.

“Carson started playing hockey when he was 4 years old, and it was evident from a young age that he had a love for hockey. He played for a few years in Kipling with the Royals. For the past two seasons he’s played defense in the U11 AA with the Moosomin Ice Badgers. Carson also plays with the AAA Wheatland Wild for the Spring Season.”

Early this year, Carson says that he decided to take part in the try-outs for the Brick Tournament.

“I registered for the tryouts, and the first try-out was New Year’s Day. Throughout the winter, scouts attended games and tournaments around the province to watch. I received a letter inviting me to a second skate that took place in April – and the team (The Saskatchewan Junior Pats) was picked after that. Then, I received an email telling me that I made that team.”

Carson goes on to say that he’s looking forward to being a member of the Saskatchewan Junior Pats and participating in the Brick Tournament.

“I’m excited about getting to play with new teammates, and about playing at the West Edmonton Mall. Getting to play against teams from all across North America is pretty exciting too.”

Ashley says that she and her husband Scott are thrilled that Carson will have this opportunity.

“As parents, we are incredibly proud of our son. His character both on and off the ice is something we admire. Hockey has been so much more that just a sport for Carson. The number of friends he has made, and the great experiences he has had at such a young age – make all the long drives and busy weekends worth it. We feel that Carson is fortunate to have so many people in his corner (family, friends, coaches and teammates) rooting for him.”

The Saskatchewan Junior Pats will take part in two other tournaments prior to the Brick Tournament: The Regina Spring Classic (May 27 – 29); The North American Hockey Classic Super Elite Tournament in Winnipeg (June 9-10); The Brick tournament will take place in Edmonton at the West Edmonton Mall from June 29 – July 3.