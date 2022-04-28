Indian Head town council held its regular meeting on April 25 at 7:00 pm.

The group reviewed a design draft for a possible expansion of the AJM Davies Arena. The proposed project would renovate bathrooms, create larger change rooms and incorporate a designated female change area, which users feel is currently lacking at the facility. There is also a potential to add space for dry land training that could allow for a broader use of the facility and increased revenue for the town.

Various configuration options are still being considered but the preliminary draft is required to proceed with an application for an ICIP Recreation Grant. The project could cost close to $1.5 million but could be postponed until 2025, allowing the town time to save or fundraise its portion of the cost.

“You don’t get recreation grants very often and this could set the rink up for the next 25 to 30 years,” CAO Cam Thauberger told council. “It’s a pretty good upgrade; it’s planning for the future.”

Councilor Nathan Longeau added that the proposed expansion would support the town’s intention of being a hub since people from surrounding communities use the rink. The ICIP grant application is due May 10 and council authorized administration to proceed with the necessary paperwork.

As the meeting continued, council approved an updated Minimum Tax Bylaw for 2022. The minimum tax on properties with improvements increased from $1,250.00 to $1,293.75. Council also acknowledged changes to the Education Property Tax Mill Rates. These increased from 4.46 to 4.54 for residential, and from 6.75 to 6.86 for commercial or industrial properties.

Administration provided council with rates for American Elm Basil Spraying from Prairie Tree Spraying Protection. CAO Thauberger noted that elm trees have not been sprayed for the past two years because of difficulty finding a reliable service provider. “It’s very important. We’ve always been the model town to the province for spending the money on the survey, spending the money on the basil spraying, and spending money on removal; those are the three key things,” the CAO stated. Sufficient funds are included in the municipal budget so council made a motion to engage Prairie Tree’s services.

Four new flagpoles have been purchased and will be installed in front of Memorial Hall. Council approved the installation layout and noted that a ceremony with local First Nation, Metis, and town officials in attendance will be held following installation.