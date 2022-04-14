The Indian Head High School (IHHS) Drama Club had two very successful performances during the regional competition at Greenall High School last weekend. The group had presented two one-act plays to their families and neighbours in Indian Head the week before and they were just as well received in Balgonie.

The regional festival was held April 8 & 9 and also included participants from Lemberg, Balgonie, Fort Qu’Appelle, and Wolseley. On Friday, the IHHS students performed The Yellow Boat, a play by David Saar depicting the short life of his son Benjamin. The following day, the group presented The Girl Who was Asked to Turn Blue, which shares a powerful message about individuality.

The group was awarded Best Overall Production Runner Up, Best Technical Production Runner Up, and Best Technical Crew Runner Up, after their performance of The Yellow Boat. This earned them an opportunity to attend the provincial festival next month. Their presentation of The Girl Who was Asked to Turn Blue won Runner Up for Best Visual Production.

The cast and crew also earned several individual awards. Abbeygail May received an Excellence of Character Development award for her role as “Tracey Logan” in The Girl Who was Asked to Turn Blue, and a Certificate of Merit for Leadership. Ronan Heslip (“Number One”) and Loralie Torgerson (“411”) also received Certificates of Merit for Acting.

Bridget Stiglitz was the Mary Ellen Burgess Award Runner Up for her role as “Mother” in The Yellow Boat. Kaden Royer (“Benjamin”) and Emily McKay (“Joy”) received Certificates of Merit for Acting. Royer was also the Best Stage Manager Runner Up for The Girl Who was Asked to Turn Blue.

Technical Awards of Merit were given to crew members Caitlyn Storry, Matthew Williamson, and Malaya Watchman. Victoria Steward and Osborne Whalley received Unsung Hero Awards.

“We are all so proud of the effort, empathy and passion the kids have put into these two productions,” Tara-Leigh Heslip, one of the directors, told Grasslands News. “They are excited to integrate feedback from the adjudicators and further develop the production of The Yellow Boat prior to provincials.”

The U of R will hosted the Saskatchewan Drama Association Provincial Festival at the Riddell Centre Theatre, May 5 to 7.