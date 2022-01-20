Home Melville Advance Melville Advance PDF Edition Melville Advance – January 21, 2022 Melville Advance – January 21, 2022 By Grasslands News Group - January 20, 2022 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Melville Advance – January 14, 2022 Melville Advance – January 7, 2022 Melville Advance – December 24, 2021 Provincial News Telemarketing scam posing as local RCMP RCMP - January 20, 2022 Telemarketing scammers are using Broadview detachment phone number and pretending to be police officers advising their social insurance number has been compromised. The caller... 2022 SaskTel Tankard Relocated to Whitewood January 18, 2022 U of R announces plans for a phased return to in-person... January 17, 2022 Temporary disruption to Yorkton anesthesia services to affect pregnant expectant women January 17, 2022 FCL, AGT to build canola crush facility to supply renewable diesel... January 17, 2022 Special Sections Grasslands News Fall Ag 2021 September 16, 2021