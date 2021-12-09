Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News City approves 7.95 per cent tax increase
Melville City Council has passed their 2022 operational budget and with it comes a tax increase of 7.95 per cent. The increase equates to an average monthly cost of less than $17 for residential ratepayers, and an average $30 monthly increase for businesses, with the hope it will mean considerable savings in the future.The budget […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.