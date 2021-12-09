Released on December 9, 2021

The Government of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) have finalized the location of a new publicly-funded, publicly-operated long-term care facility for residents of Grenfell and area.

The 33-bed home will be built on a vacant parcel of land located on the northeast corner of the town. The land is owned by the Town of Grenfell.

The SHA will operate the new facility. Saskatoon-based Strategic Prairie Region Alliance has been engaged to design the new facility, with Colliers Canada’s Regina-based team providing project management services, following a Request for Proposals process earlier this year.

“We’re happy to be moving ahead with this project, which will provide a safe, healthy and home-like environment for residents and staff,” Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “Not only will the new home be a wonderful place to live and work, it will allow seniors to remain in Grenfell and be closer to their loved ones.”

The Provincial Budget, released on April 6, included $3.6 million in funding to advance design and engineering work for the new facility.

“This site selection is a key milestone for the new facility in Grenfell,” SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Jim Reiter said. “This project is an important part of our government’s commitment to build a stronger, healthier Saskatchewan through investments in health infrastructure.”

“The community of Grenfell has been looking forward to this announcement,” Moosomin MLA Steven Bonk said. “This investment will improve long-term care services for the people of Grenfell and will be a great addition to the community.”

“The Saskatchewan Health Authority is excited that the site has been selected so we can move forward with the new care home,” Primary Health Care Executive Director Jacqui Kennett Peppler said. “The publicly owned and operated Grenfell Care Home will provide 33 residents the comforts of home with the high quality care needed in a supportive environment.”

Residents of the old Grenfell Pioneer Home, which closed in 2018, were relocated to nearby facilities. They will be offered the first opportunity to move into the new home.

Funding for the new Grenfell facility was approved as part of stimulus funding announced in May 2020.