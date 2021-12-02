Memorial park - More than $125,000 has been raised for developing the Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park at the corner of Eberts and Water Streets in Indian Head.

An outdoor recreational space honoring a fallen RCMP officer will soon be developed in Indian Head, thanks to a tremendous outpouring of support on both a local and national level.In 2020, the Town of Indian Head paved the loop of the Sunbeam Creek Walking Trail at the corner of Eberts and Water Streets, intending to […]

