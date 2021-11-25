Outstanding Awards Cassidy Kovach (left) of Kipling received the Wendy Davis Memorial Scholarship and Rosie Biesenthal of Kennedy received the Outstanding Journeyman Award.

Each year, the Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission (SATCC) presents awards to apprentices, new journeypersons, employers, instructors and other apprenticeship stakeholders, for their exceptional achievements in apprenticeship and the skilled trades.The Outstanding New Journeyperson’s Award is given to apprentices who have achieved the highest mark on their trade’s journeyperson certification exam between July 1, […]

