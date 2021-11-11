Home Fort Times Fort Times News Ochapowace FN reduces environmental impact
Solar panels installed on Health Centre A step towards reducing the environmental impact began at Ochapowace First Nation last week when solar panels were installed on the Health Centre.As the company doing the installation, Prairie Sun Solar, worked with some apprentice workers from the First Nation, Justin Bear, the person in charge of IT for […]
