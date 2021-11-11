Power from the sun - Justin Bear (far right), IT at Ochapowace, as well as apprentices from Ochapowace First Nation, worked with Prairie Sun Solar to install the last few solar panels to the roof of the Health Centre. The project was completed last Friday afternoon to help supplement power being utilized at the building.

Solar panels installed on Health Centre A step towards reducing the environmental impact began at Ochapowace First Nation last week when solar panels were installed on the Health Centre.As the company doing the installation, Prairie Sun Solar, worked with some apprentice workers from the First Nation, Justin Bear, the person in charge of IT for […]

» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.

Previous articleThe Clipper – November 12, 2021
Next articleSearch begins for unmarked graves

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR