Efforts recognized - The efforts of Bloomers Mindy Friese, left and Carol Glowa, right to beautify the town with metal street sculptures at the four corners of Broadway Street and Boundary Avenue impressed judges with Communities in Bloom.

Communities In Bloom (CIB) has received the Community Spirit Award for its efforts to make Fort Qu’Appelle more attractive to visitors. But a panel of independent judges who based their evaluation on first impressions suggests the group could do more to promote the local history of the Fort and its role as the capital of […]

