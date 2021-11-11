Home Fort Times Fort Times News Fort Q. Communites in Bloom receives ‘Spirit Award’
Communities In Bloom (CIB) has received the Community Spirit Award for its efforts to make Fort Qu’Appelle more attractive to visitors. But a panel of independent judges who based their evaluation on first impressions suggests the group could do more to promote the local history of the Fort and its role as the capital of […]
