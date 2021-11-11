Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Council approves $98,500 for street engineering
The city has approved spending close to $100,000 to have engineering work done on a number of streets within Melville to be ready for fixing and repaving them in the new year.In a report to council at the Nov. 8 regular meeting, Director of public works & planning services, Andrew Fahlman, asked council to approve […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.