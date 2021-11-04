The ‘undead’ took to the streets in Wawota on Halloween.

They were out, not to spread terror or feast on the living.

Instead, these ‘zombies’ were intent on raising money for the A+ Animal Rescue.

Angie Werner is the Founder, Director and CEO of A+ Animal Rescue. She explains that the non-profit organization provides a much-needed service in Wawota and area.

“A+ Animal Rescue is based in Wawota. We rescue cats and kittens that are found on the streets and provide all of the veterinary care that’s needed (including spaying/neutering, deworming and vaccination) in order for them to be adopted into loving homes.

Most of our rescues come in from Wawota and area. But we also get calls from two hours away, including calls from Manitoba. As well, other animal rescue organizations will call on us for assistance. For example, last summer, we were asked to help with an animal hoarding situation that occurred in Saskatoon.

We are extremely busy.

As of today, we are providing care for 70 cats and kittens.”

Werner goes on to explain that the group has faced challenges in its attempts to raise funds.

“We have been running for almost two years and have been officially licensed as a non-profit organization for a year. Everyone involved with A+ Animal Rescue is a volunteer who fosters these cats and kittens in our own homes.

Although we do have an adoption fee, we rely heavily on donations to pay for veterinary care and other costs associated with caring for these animals, as well as for supplies such as cat food and cat litter.

We do receive donations from people in the community. For example, there are times when I’ll come home and find bags of cat litter left beside my door. We are so thankful for this support.

But because the COVID situation has been ongoing during much of our time in operation, we’ve found raising funds to be very challenging. So, the money raised from the Zombie Walk, as well as the other fundraisers that we have coming up, will be a tremendous help to us.”

Werner says that the idea for the unique fundraiser came from a supporter.

“I’d posted some ideas about possible fundraisers on Facebook. Then a lady from Elkhorn messaged me and suggested that we have a ‘Zombie Walk’ for the kids as one of our fundraisers.

I thought it was a great idea! With COVID fears, I knew that a lot of kids were not going to have the opportunity to go out trick & treating. So, we thought that this would give some kids at least, a chance to go out and have some fun on Halloween.

We also organized the route for the Zombie Walk so that the kids would go past the Nursing Home. That way, the people there would still have a chance to see the kids dressed up in their costumes.”

Werner says that despite the cooler weather, participation in the Zombie Walk was very good.

“We had 22 kids that took part in the Zombie Walk. Because we had a ‘Family Rate’ there were a lot of parents who decided to take part in the walk as well. Altogether, we raised $280 from the walk. That will pay for one spaying operation and all of the shots. So that is one cat that will be ready to go to a new home and won’t be having any more babies, which is great!”

Werner adds that the group currently has two other fundraisers planned before Christmas as well.

“We are going to be having a Pet Photo Shoot Fundraiser on Nov. 21st in Wawota. And as well, we’re going to be having an Adoption Event at the Kipling Public Library on Nov. 23rd.