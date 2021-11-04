Home Fort Times Fort Times News Remembrance Day services vary in local communities
The Remembrance Day Service at Whitewood, Grenfell and Wawota will be held outdoors at their respective cenotaphs this year while Melville and Fort Qu’Appelle have opted to host a virtual service for their residents. Meanwhile there will be no service in Broadview, Windthorst or Kipling but Kipling will be laying wreaths at their cenotaph.The Whitewood […]
