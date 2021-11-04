Over the week, Melville Millionaires picked up their second victory of the SJHL 2021-2022 campaign, but they were also shown that they have a lot of work to do if they want to compete with the league’s top hockey clubs.Melville Millionaires 2 at Estevan Bruins 8 (Oct. 31)A weak second period by the Millionaires propelled […]

