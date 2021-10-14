Home Fort Times Fort Times News Lions’ organization celebrates 60 years of service
Fort Qu’Appelle Lions Club The Fort Qu’Appelle chapter of Lions Club International observes its 60th Anniversary this year. But a banquet to mark the milestone has been postponed because of the fourth wave of the COVID pandemic.The club was chartered on Nov. 8, 1961. “David Ross, who bought a craft house that year and had […]
