Fort recognizes first Truth and Reconciliation Day
The Red Eagle Cree drummers performed at the block party held at the Qu’Appelle Valley Friendship Centre in Fort Qu’Appelle on Wednesday to mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.The commemoration has its origins in Orange Shirt Day which began in 2013 as a way to recognize residential school survivors and the ongoing […]
