Home Fort Times Fort Times News Obtaining your vaccination credentials, QR code
The announcement on September 16 regarding proof of vaccination to begin on October 1, that will affect the customers and also the workers for some businesses and services, has created not only some negative responses but also has created many unanswered questions from people.With only two weeks for businesses and for the people employed in […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.