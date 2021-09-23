Home Fort Times Fort Times News Cold water rescue training at Whitewood
Firefighters and paramedics converged on the Whitewood swimming pool on Sept. 19 to perform a life and death cold water rescue operation. And while lives could have very well been on the line, this time it was all just a training exercise.Members of the Whitewood Fire Department, along with Whitewood EMS, spend Sunday afternoon conducting […]
