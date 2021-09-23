Cold water rescue - Firefighters Braden Brûlé (back) and Corey Cowan of the Whitewood Fire Department take part in an afternoon of cold water rescue training.

Firefighters and paramedics converged on the Whitewood swimming pool on Sept. 19 to perform a life and death cold water rescue operation. And while lives could have very well been on the line, this time it was all just a training exercise.Members of the Whitewood Fire Department, along with Whitewood EMS, spend Sunday afternoon conducting […]

