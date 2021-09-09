Autumn Classic winner - Mitchell Matechuk won his eighth Melville Autumn Golf Classic tournament by shooting a 68 and 73 for a two-day score of 141. The tournament was held Aug. 28 and 29 at the Melville Golf & Country Club.

