Golfer shoots two-day score of 141 to take first place in championship flight The 47th annual Melville Autumn Golf Classic was held on Aug. 28 and 29 at the Melville’s Golf & Country Club with nearly 60 golfers participating in the two game tournament.Winning the championship flight with a two-day score of 141 was Mitchell […]
