Saskatoon development - Leaders from FSIN and Saskatchewan tribal councils joined Kahkewistahaw First Nation chief and council on Aug. 30 to celebrate the completion of a ceremonial teepee. The structure stands in front of the new FSIN building that is being constructed on land owned by Kahkewistahaw.

