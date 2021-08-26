Broadview and Wolseley Earlier this month, Rural Health Minister Everett Hindley met with representatives from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and leaders from Wolseley, Broadview, Grenfell, Kipling, Indian Head, the RM of Elcapo, and RM of Wolseley.“There is a plan on moving forward with reopening the Broadview and Wolseley hospitals,” Mayor Rod Wolfe reported to […]