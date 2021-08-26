Home Fort Times Fort Times Sports Great Sask. pedal tour passes through area
Cyclists from across the province spent last week exploring the region from Grenfell to Esterhazy to Kenosee as they participated in the Great Annual Saskatchewan Pedal (GASP) tour.The excursion was organized by the Saskatchewan Cycling Association and led by Bob Cochrane, VP of Recreation and Transportation for the non-profit organization.Since 2005, Sask Cycling has hosted […]
