Fur trader route followed - Hugh Henry leads the walk with approximately 20 other people along the historic Ellice Trail through the Qu’Appelle Valley. The walk covered 20 km a day for 10 days.

“You can’t get this kind of education from a car window,” says Richard Kotowich, one of about 20 people who are on a 10 day trek this week along the historic Fort Ellice trail where early fur traders followed the 200 km route between St. Lazare, MB to Fort Qu’Appelle, SK, passing through Whitewood and […]

