Grenfell's historic Windsor Block demolished
Crews began knocking down one of the oldest Masonic Halls in Saskatchewan last week. The building on the corner of Anderson Street and Front Avenue in Grenfell once held great historic significance but had fallen into disrepair and become a safety hazard.Local stonemason Richard Talmay constructed the original stone building in 1896. It was made […]
