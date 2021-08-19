History demolished - Demolition of the old Windsor Theatre in Grenfell began on August 10 when a large trackhoe was used to tear down the southwest corner of the building.

Crews began knocking down one of the oldest Masonic Halls in Saskatchewan last week. The building on the corner of Anderson Street and Front Avenue in Grenfell once held great historic significance but had fallen into disrepair and become a safety hazard.Local stonemason Richard Talmay constructed the original stone building in 1896. It was made […]

