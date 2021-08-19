Cycling fundraiser - Cyclist Rob Nederlof stopped for a quick picnic lunch in Indian Head on Aug. 13. The sergeant plans to complete a 1,000 km ride from Wawanesa, MB to Lethbridge, AB, raising awareness and funds for Wounded Warriors Canada.

As a sergeant in the military, Rob Nederlof has been on three tours of duty overseas.From day to day, he supervises other mechanics at the base in Manitoba but throughout his 22-year career, he has witnessed the suffering caused by PTSD and other mental health issues. He decided to channel his passion for cycling toward […]

