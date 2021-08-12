Quiet on the set - A short film, The Covenant is being shot on location in Sacred Heart Church in Lebret, SK.

A short film that could be the basis for a full-length feature is being shot in Lebret, SK at Sacred Heart Church by an award winning movie director, Ranjit Singh. Called “The Covenant,” the film is described as a “psychological suspense thriller.” Set in the 1950’s it tells the story of a young woman (Bailey […]

