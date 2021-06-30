Home Fort Times Fort Times News Former chief runs for Assembly of First Nations
By Shari NarineLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter Reginald Bellerose is confident that he has the experience and vision needed to be successful in the upcoming election for the position of national chief for the Assembly of First Nations.“To bring that experience—how to navigate the complexities of local First Nations politics and regional (politics) and then to […]
