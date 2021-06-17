Home Fort Times Fort Times Sports Strong pitching and batting put Parkland Expos at 4-0
In Regina Minor U15 AA Baseball this past weekend, the Parkland Expos swept the Regina Expos 16 – 6 and 10 -0.After a shaky first inning in the first game, Parker Lowenberg (Grenfell) settled down to pitch three strong innings, giving up only two hits while striking out five. Liam Baron (Saltcoats) pitched solidly to […]
