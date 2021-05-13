Home Fort Times Fort Times News New justice strategy may include recognition of First Nations law
The Liberal’s plan to reform the Canadian justice system is once again seeing more action following the allocation of millions of dollars announced in the last budget.The present plan is expected to model B.C.’s First Nations Justice Strategy, but Ottawa has no timeline.Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde said he also wants to […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.