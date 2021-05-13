The Canadian Football League is scheduled to begin in early August, whether that actually happens remains to be seen. Should the season take place, teams will be prepared; the annual draft was recently held and the Riders had several selections.The Riders had the second overall pick and they elected to stay in the province. The […]

» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR