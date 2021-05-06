Home Fort Times Fort Times News Five local firefighters gear-up for calendar spot
Proceeds going to Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation Five firefighters from Melville, Qu’Appelle, Neudorf and Balgonie fire departments are amongst 17 men and women from across Saskatchewan who are competing for a spot in the 2022 Saskatchewan Firefighter Calendar. The calendar is an annual fundraiser in which 100 per cent of the proceeds go to […]
