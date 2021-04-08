Home Fort Times Fort Times News Local groups receive $69,000 in grants
Groups and organizations in seven local communities have received more than $69,000 in funding through the latest round of charitable game grants. In total, approximately $1.1 million was handed out across the province for the period between Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 2020.“Charitable gaming grants enhance the fundraising efforts of many volunteer organizations by supporting […]
