The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is alerting the public of an increased risk of COVID-19 in Regina, the Southeast and Southwest due to a rise in variants of concern and is strongly urging Saskatchewan residents to strictly adhere to all public health order and measures, including:

Keep 2 metres away from others when in public and wear a mask.

Limit gatherings and ensure gathering sizes do not exceed public health orders.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Do not touch your eyes, nose, mouth or mask with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you are unwell; seek health care services when you help.

Regularly monitor your health for any COVID-19 symptoms.

In order to keep everyone in SHA facilities and long-term care homes safe during this time, family presence/visitation is being restricted to Level 3 palliative/end-of-life care in Regina, the Southeast and Southwest.

Regina (effective April 2 at 8 a.m.)

Regina General Hospital

Pasqua Hospital

Note: The Level 3 restriction is already in place at all long-term care homes in Regina, Emerald Park, Lumsden and Cupar.

Southeast (effective April 1 at 5 p.m., all hospitals and long-term care homes in the areas listed)

Arcola

Balcarres

Bengough

Broadview

Carlyle

Carnduff

Estevan

Fillmore

Fort Qu’Appelle

Gainsborough

Indian Head

Kipling

Lampman

Maryfield

Midale

Montmartre

Moosomin

Oxbow

Radville

Redvers

Stoughton

Wawota

Weyburn

Whitewood

Wolseley

Southwest (effective April 1 at 5 p.m., all hospitals and long-term care homes)

Moose Jaw

The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking the public for their support and cooperation in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Level 3 Family Presence means that two family/support members can be present at the same time for end-of-life care only. One essential family/support person can be designated to assist with care if needed (self-care, mobility, nutrition and behavioural needs). Additional family presence can be supported for the specific circumstances, including critical care, intensive care, maternal, postpartum or pediatric units. For more details on levels of family presence in acute care and long-term care, review this at-a-glance guide.

No other visitors are allowed into the specified facilities or homes at this time. These limitations will remain in place until it is safe to return to the previous level of family presence and will be reviewed in two weeks.

Family members and support people who are permitted must undergo a health screening prior to entering the facility or home. This includes a temperature check and questionnaire. The family member or support person will be required to perform hand hygiene (hand washing and/or use of hand sanitizer) when entering and leaving the facility or home and when entering and leaving the patient’s or resident’s room. Family members and support people will be required to wear a medical grade mask while inside the facility or home and potentially additional personal protective equipment if required. Family members and support people are not permitted to wait in waiting rooms or other common areas, and movement in the facility/home is to be kept to essential movement only.

Detailed information about family presence during COVID-19 can be found at saskatchewan.ca/covid19.

