The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is alerting the public of an increased risk of COVID-19 in Regina, the Southeast and Southwest due to a rise in variants of concern and is strongly urging Saskatchewan residents to strictly adhere to all public health order and measures, including:
- Keep 2 metres away from others when in public and wear a mask.
- Limit gatherings and ensure gathering sizes do not exceed public health orders.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Do not touch your eyes, nose, mouth or mask with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you are unwell; seek health care services when you help.
- Regularly monitor your health for any COVID-19 symptoms.
In order to keep everyone in SHA facilities and long-term care homes safe during this time, family presence/visitation is being restricted to Level 3 palliative/end-of-life care in Regina, the Southeast and Southwest.
Regina (effective April 2 at 8 a.m.)
- Regina General Hospital
- Pasqua Hospital
- Note: The Level 3 restriction is already in place at all long-term care homes in Regina, Emerald Park, Lumsden and Cupar.
Southeast (effective April 1 at 5 p.m., all hospitals and long-term care homes in the areas listed)
- Arcola
- Balcarres
- Bengough
- Broadview
- Carlyle
- Carnduff
- Estevan
- Fillmore
- Fort Qu’Appelle
- Gainsborough
- Indian Head
- Kipling
- Lampman
- Maryfield
- Midale
- Montmartre
- Moosomin
- Oxbow
- Radville
- Redvers
- Stoughton
- Wawota
- Weyburn
- Whitewood
- Wolseley
Southwest (effective April 1 at 5 p.m., all hospitals and long-term care homes)
- Moose Jaw
The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking the public for their support and cooperation in order to contain the spread of the virus.
Level 3 Family Presence means that two family/support members can be present at the same time for end-of-life care only. One essential family/support person can be designated to assist with care if needed (self-care, mobility, nutrition and behavioural needs). Additional family presence can be supported for the specific circumstances, including critical care, intensive care, maternal, postpartum or pediatric units. For more details on levels of family presence in acute care and long-term care, review this at-a-glance guide.
No other visitors are allowed into the specified facilities or homes at this time. These limitations will remain in place until it is safe to return to the previous level of family presence and will be reviewed in two weeks.
Family members and support people who are permitted must undergo a health screening prior to entering the facility or home. This includes a temperature check and questionnaire. The family member or support person will be required to perform hand hygiene (hand washing and/or use of hand sanitizer) when entering and leaving the facility or home and when entering and leaving the patient’s or resident’s room. Family members and support people will be required to wear a medical grade mask while inside the facility or home and potentially additional personal protective equipment if required. Family members and support people are not permitted to wait in waiting rooms or other common areas, and movement in the facility/home is to be kept to essential movement only.
Detailed information about family presence during COVID-19 can be found at saskatchewan.ca/covid19.
All members of the public are reminded of the following:
- COVID-19 is transmitted through coughing and sneezing (droplet transmission), and by touching surfaces with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.
- Memorize and recognize the symptoms: fever, cough, headache, muscle and/or joint aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite (difficulty feeding for children), loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing. Stay home if you have symptoms and monitor yourself.
- Get tested: Learn more about testing and regularly take the online self-assessment at Saskatchewan.ca/COVID19. Call HealthLine 811 or your physician for a referral or visit your local drive-thru testing site.
- Care for yourself and others: Anyone at any age can contract COVID-19. Be kind to each other and to health-care workers.
- Download the COVID-19 Alert APP: The Health Canada COVID Alert app is available to all Saskatchewan residents at no cost in the Apple and Google Play app store. The app is another tool available to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19 by letting people know of possible exposures without sharing any personal information. For more information, visit the COVID-19 Apps webpage.
- Get immunized once it’s available to you.