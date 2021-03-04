Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Melville embracing recycling program with high success
City’s high recycling rate nets rebate of over $50,000 Waste Management – it’s been the hot topic of debate and discussion for the last couple of years in the City of Melville. From plans regarding the management for the existing landfill in a way that would be compliant with The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment, to […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.