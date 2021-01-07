Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Decking the halls at St. Paul’s
In the days leading up to Christmas, volunteers from around the city of Melville chipped in to help bring some holiday cheer to St. Paul Lutheran Home. After the pandemic made it difficult to connect with friends and family, it was a much needed moral boost for the community.“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought nothing but […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.