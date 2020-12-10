SADD award - Dawsyn Goebel, Melville SADD president, holds the Nicole Nakonechny Memorial Award for being the most active SADD chapter in the province. The Melville SADD chapter has won the award for 17 years in a row.

Recognized as the province’s most active SADD chapter for 17-years in a row Students from Melville Comprehensive School (MCS) are taking a stand against drinking and driving, and it’s nothing new. The local high school has a history of participation in a program called SADD, Students Against Drinking And Driving.“MCS SADD is one of several […]

