Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Melville photographer wins ExploreSask contest
Tracy Kerestesh is a photographer from Melville, Saskatchewan who has been involved in photography for many years. Recently she won first prize for the Wildlife category in the ExploreSask Photo Contest.“I’ve been a professional portrait photographer for almost 40 years now. I started doing scenics about 10 years ago,” explains Kerestesh. “I love storm chasing, […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.