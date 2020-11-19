Home Fort Times Fort Times News Okolita raises $31,000 for Catherine’s Cause
A Fort Qu’Appelle youngster has raised over $31,000 in her third annual on-line auction of donated items in support of the Regina Neo-Natal Intensive Care unit.This year, Catherine Okolita had hoped to raise $20,000. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, receipts were slow to come. But when they were all tabulated, she exceeded her goal and […]
