Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Several communities see major changes on council
Municipal Elections Municipal Elections 2020 resulted in new mayors and council members in some communities, some close races and even a draw from the hat to determine a winner in one community. Community involvement appeared to be strong with several nominees putting their names in for election and while voter turnout in all centers is […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.