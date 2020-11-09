Home Herald Sun Gov’t allowing communities hit hard with extreme winter storm to postpone elections
Due to the record-setting snowfall and hazardous conditions on Saskatchewan roads, the Government of Saskatchewan is authorizing municipalities and school divisions to postpone their elections, where conducting a general election is being significantly impeded by the weather.Given the uncertainty of the situation and because not all municipalities may be affected to the same extent, a […]
