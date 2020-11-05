Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Voters to choose new mayor and council Nov. 9
After weeks of campaigning by candidates in the province’s municipal elections, citizens will be heading to the polls on Monday to choose who they want as their mayor, reeve or councilor in a number of communities and rural municipalities in and around Melville. All that is now left is for voters to cast their ballot […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.