Home PDF Edition Fort Times – November 6, 2020 Fort Times – November 6, 2020 By Grasslands News Group - November 5, 2020 » To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Melville Advance – November 6, 2020 Herald Sun – November 6, 2020 Melville Advance – October 30, 2020 Provincial News Province mandating masks at indoor spaces in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince... Grasslands News Group - November 3, 2020 The province in mandating masks in three Saskatchewan cities to address increasing COVID-19 case rates. Going into effect as of 12:01 am... Yorkton and Regina businesses listed as latest potential COVID exposure places November 3, 2020 Driver killed and three children injured in collision between a car... November 2, 2020 Province records 386 new cases of COVID in past week; 23... October 26, 2020 Possible COVID exposures in Esterhazy, Indian Head and Regina locations October 26, 2020 Special Sections Celebrating Our Veterans November 5, 2020