It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Garth Sinclair Bonnor at the age of 65. Garth passed peacefully on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at the Dawson Creek and District Hospital. His son Stephen spent many hours at Garth’s bedside prior to passing.

Predeceased by both his parents, he is survived by his only son, Stephen and his siblings Scott, Laurie and Mark, and their respective families.

Born in 1955 at the Indian Head Hospital, he was Charles and Betty Bonnor’s second son. He grew up on the family farm in the Blackwoods district near the Qu’Appelle Valley between Sintaluta and Abernethy SK. It was a great place to grow up with lots of coulees and creeks and all the adventures that setting would provide. After high school, he joined the Canadian Armed Forces and served at CFB Borden and CFB Winnipeg. Garth eventually came back to Abernethy to farm and start a business. Life eventually took him to Dawson Creek, B.C., which he loved and truly considered home. Everywhere Garth went he made lifelong friends.

In 2009 Garth suffered a tragic accident that cost him the use of his arms. He dealt with his unfortunate circumstances and subsequent worsening health issues with determination, courage and optimism. Throughout it all he maintained his ‘off the wall’ sense of humour.

A remembrance for Garth will be announced at a later date. For friends so wishing, donations can be made in Garth’s memory to the GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre, 4255 Laurel Street, Vancouver, B.C., V5Z 2G9 for Spinal Cord Research.

Very respectfully, Reynars Funeral Home & Crematorium.